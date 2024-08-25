Execs urged to unite, address CSF flooding

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — A businessman here has called on the city government to set aside politics and address perrenial flooding in the city.

“Local government leaders here must get their act together. We are both saddened and infuriated how politics have come in the way to resolve problems like floods,” businessman Rene Romero said.

Romero was reacting to reports that the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) here has disapproved P5 million Mayor Vilma Caluag requested in a supplemental budget for desilting and declogging of waterways.

The funds request was an offshoot of recent massive flooding last month due to Typhoon Carina and monsoon rains.

The incident had submerged many areas and rendered impassable major thoroughfares here including the San Fernando Intersection, a vital link that leads to almost all towns and cities in Pampanga.

“Just stop the politicking please! I believe the recent unprecedented flooding occurred because our city’s canals and waterways need to be unclogged and desilted," Romero said.

Majority of the SP, headed by Vice Mayor Benedict Jasper Lagman, come from a political group that did not support Caluag in the 2023 elections, Romero said.

During the terms of former mayors Oscar Rodriguez and Edwin Santiago, canals and waterways were well-maintained because the “necessary funds were readily available”.

The P5 million funding is intended for declogging Cafe Rustico to St. Jude at Dolores; PLDT to Gulf Gasoline Station San Fernando to Lubao Road; PLDT to Lelut Baculud; 7-Eleven to Prime Water in Lourdes, San Fernando; and Assumption Creek at Del Pilar.

The Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PamCham) earlier asked DPWH Director Roseller Tolentino to lead the preparation of a province-wide Flood Mitigation Masterplan.

In a letter, the PamCham said it is “crucial that the DPWH leads the development of an integrated flood mitigation strategy encompassing both upstream and downstream areas. A contiguous plan covering the entire province is necessary to effectively manage water flow and protect both urban and rural communities from future flood risks.”

“We respectfully urge your office to consider taking the lead in coordinating this comprehensive effort, and we assure you of our full support in this initiative. Together, we can establish a flood control system that is both efficient and sustainable for the entire province,” the letter added.