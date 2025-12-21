Expanded zero balance billing for health workers eyed

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) is studying the possibility of expanding the zero balance billing coverage to semi-private rooms for barangay health workers (BHW).

The plan, announced by Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa on Friday, is aligned with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr’s directive to broaden the program’s reach nationwide.

“Parte ng suhestyon ni Secretary of Health ay para sa mga BHW na ma-aadmit sa semi-private ward ng mga ospital ng DOH, nang walang babayaran (Part of the secretary's suggestion is to allow BHWs to be admitted in semi-private wards of any DOH hospital without having to pay for bills),” the DOH said in a statement Saturday.

Under the zero balance billing, patients in DOH hospitals no longer have to pay for medical services, medicines, and the professional fees of doctors.

In September, the DOH reported that the daily average admissions in DOH hospitals increased from 3,297 to 4,067 since the policy was announced. (PNA)