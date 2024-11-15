F2 Logistics bags P685.9-M contract to deliver poll materials in 2025

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday said F2 Logistics Philippines, Inc. bagged the contract for the deployment of equipment, peripherals, forms, supplies and paraphernalia in the 2025 midterm elections.

The Comelec-Special Bids and Awards Committee (SBAC) awarded the PHP685.99 million contract “with the provision of warehousing services.”

The SBAC said Lot 1 of the contract worth PHP130.99 million covers four regions -- Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon.

The Comelec will pay PHP161.99 million for F2 Logistics’ services for Lot 2 comprising the National Capital Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan), and Bicol Region.

Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas comprise Lot 3 with an amount of PHP170.99 million.

For Lot 4, the poll body will pay PHP221.99 million to F2 Logistics for deployment in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao, Soccsksargen, Caraga, and Bangsamoro regions.

F2 Logistics was also the service provider of the poll body for the deployment of election paraphernalia and supplies in the May 2022 polls. (PNA)