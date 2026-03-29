Fair weather seen across PH but easterlies to bring isolated rains

MANILA – Fair weather conditions will continue to prevail across most parts of the country on Sunday, with isolated rainshowers caused by the easterlies, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, the state weather bureau said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms driven by easterly winds.

The easterlies, or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, are currently affecting the country, bringing generally dry and warm conditions but with occasional rain showers.

PAGASA said the fair weather condition may be expected in the next three to five days.

The maximum temperature recorded Saturday reached 33.6°C at 3 p.m., while the minimum dropped to 24.6°C at 6 a.m. (PNA)