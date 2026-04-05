Fair weather with isolated rains across PH on Easter Sunday

MANILA – Most parts of the country will experience generally fair weather on Easter Sunday due to the influence of a ridge of a high pressure area (HPA), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, PAGASA said the ridge of the HPA is extending over Northern and Central Luzon, bringing partly cloudy to cloudy skies across Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

A ridge of an HPA is an elongated zone of relatively higher atmospheric pressure that typically suppresses cloud formation, resulting in more stable, generally fair weather conditions.

However, PAGASA said isolated rain showers or thunderstorms may still occur due to localized thunderstorms, particularly in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Possible flash floods or landslides may occur during severe thunderstorms, especially in vulnerable areas.

Winds across the country will be light to moderate, with slight to moderate coastal waters ranging from 0.6 to 1.5 meters.

The temperature in Metro Manila ranged from 22°C to 33.3°C over the past 24 hours. (PNA)