Fair weather with isolated rains to prevail across PH Sunday

MANILA – Most parts of the country will continue to experience generally fair weather on Saturday, although scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected over parts of northern Luzon and Mindanao due to the frontal system and the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the frontal system is affecting extreme northern Luzon, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands.

Moderate to at times heavy rains may trigger flash floods or landslides in affected areas.

Meanwhile, the ITCZ is affecting southern Mindanao, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Zamboanga Peninsula, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Basilan, and Tawi-Tawi.

PAGASA warned residents in these areas of possible flooding and landslides during moderate to heavy downpours.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by localized thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said severe thunderstorms may still trigger flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas.

PAGASA said no low-pressure area (LPA) is monitored, after the previous weather disturbance formerly identified as Tropical Storm Caloy dissipated.

Moderate winds and moderate coastal waters will prevail over northern Luzon, while the rest of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will experience light to moderate winds with slight to moderate seas.

Meanwhile, at least 41 areas will experience dangerous heat indices on Sunday, particularly in Dipolog in Zambaonga del Norte, where the highest heat index is forecast to reach 46°C.

The following areas are also forecast to see danger-level heat indices:

Coron, Palawan - 45°C

Sangley Point, Cavite City, Cavite - 45°C

Guiuan, Eastern Samar - 45°C

Calapan, Oriental Mindoro - 45°C

NAIA Pasay City, Metro Manila - 44°C

Hacienda Luisita, Tarlac City - 44°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro - 44°C

Roxas City - 44°C

Dumangas, Iloilo - 44°C

Iloilo City, Iloilo - 44°C

Borongan, Eastern Samar - 44°C

Virac, Catanduanes - 44°C

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur - 44°C

VSU-Baybay, Leyte - 44°C

Dagupan City, Pangasinan - 43°C

Iba, Zambales - 43°C

CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija - 43°C

Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas - 43°C

Infanta, Quezon - 43°C

Alabat, Quezon - 43°C

NAS-UPLB, Los Baños, Laguna - 43°C

Science Garden, Quezon City - 42°C

MSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte - 42°C

DMMMSU Bacnotan, La Union - 42°C

Baler, Aurora - 42°C

Casiguran, Aurora - 42°C

Clark Airport, Pampanga 42°C

Cubi Pt. Subic Bay, Olongapo City - 42°C

San Ildefonso, Bulacan - 42°C

TAU Camiling, Tarlac - 42°C

Tayabas City, Quezon - 42°C

Legazpi City, Albay - 42°C

Masbate City, Masbate - 42°C

Juban, Sorsogon - 42°C

Mambusa, Capiz - 42°C

La Grandia, La Carlota, Negros Occidental - 42°C

Siquijor, Siquijor - 42°C

Catbalogan, Western Samar - 42°C

Maasin, Southern Leyte - 42°C. (PNA)