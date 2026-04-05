‘Fake news,’ Palace says on alleged energy lockdown starting April 20

MANILA — Malacañang on Friday refuted claims that there will be an “energy lockdown” beginning April 20.

“Fake news ito (That is fake news),” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said in a text message to reporters.

Castro was reacting to a social media post urging everyone to inform their family and friends about the alleged energy lockdown.

The post called on the public to prepare their “power bank, solar equipment, rechargeable fan, flashlight, candles, lamps, foods, medicines [and] water” in anticipation of the supposed implementation of the energy lockdown.

Netizens were also encouraged to share the false information shared on social media.

Malcañang earlier said no energy lockdown is seen for now as the government continues to secure alternative fuel source amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has declared a one-year state of national energy emergency to address potential disruption in fuel supply and stabilize the country’s energy sector.

The government is also set to expand the fuel subsidy program for the transport sector nationwide starting April 6, as part of its efforts to cushion the impact of rising oil prices amid conflict in the Gulf region.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Iran will allow the “safe, unhindered, and expeditious” passage of Philippine-flagged vessels, energy sources, and all Filipino seafarers through the Strait of Hormuz.

The DFA said the assurance was made during Thursday's phone call between Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

It said the development is vital for the Philippines, as it will not only secure the safety of Filipino seafarers operating in the area but “also help ensure energy security for the country.” (PNA)