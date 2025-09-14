Farmworkers get financial aid from AKAP program

Farmworkers from Lubao and Sasmuan received financial assistance through the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

An aid distribution rite was led by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda at the Lubao Gym over the weekend.

Some 2,379 farmworkers received ₱3,000 in cash assistance under the AKAP Program and food packs from the Provincial Capitol.

Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Lubao Mayor Esmie Pineda, and Sasmuan Mayor Catalina Cabrera were also present during the event.

The officials highlighted the importance of the need to assist vulnerable communities.

Gatchalian said the "aid was provided under the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to support farm workers who faced difficulties in sustaining their livelihood due to the successive typhoons that recently affected the province."

The Capitol said a total of 14,389 farm workers in Pampanga are expected to benefit from the same program in the coming weeks.