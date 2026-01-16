Feb 10 declared holiday in Bacolor

Malacañan has declared February 10, 2026 a special (non-working) day in Bacolor town in celebration of Bacolor Day.

The declaration was made by virtue of Proclamation No. 1129 signed by Acting Executive Secretary Ralph Recto on January 13, 2026.

This will give residents “full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration”.

Bacolor Day coincides with the annual feast of the town’s patron saint, San Guillermo.

The occasion is one of the most significant events in Bacolor, drawing residents and visitors to religious, cultural, and community activities.

The local government has lined up activities, including religious celebrations, civic programs, and other events highlighting the town’s history, culture, and traditions.