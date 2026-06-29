FFCCCII turns over 5 classroom-buildings to Pampanga public schools

The Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) formally turned over five newly-completed classroom buildings to four public schools in Pampanga on June 26, 2026, as part of its continuing support for education.

Leading the turnover ceremonies were FFCCCII Welfare Committee Chair Roberto Kho Tian Ang, and Vice Chair Kimson Cua.

The duo were joined by officers of the San Fernando Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc., headed by President Mike Go; Executive Vice President Gonzalo Kehyeng; Vice President Mark Chua; and Directors Leo Co, Rey Tantamco, and Danny Go.

The first turnover was held at Gatiawin Elementary School in the municipality of Arayat. The newly-completed two-classroom building was donated by the family of the late Bonifacio Lim.

Present during the ceremony were School Principal Violeta Cordova and Arayat Municipal Councilor Edith Kabigting.

The delegation also visited Concepcion Integrated School in San Simon town, where two separate two-classroom buildings, donated by businessman Robert Sy of Global Aseana, were formally turned over.

The ceremony was attended by School Principal Jessie Silvestre.

Another two-classroom building, donated by Billy Ang, was turned over to San Isidro Elementary School in San Simon.

School Principal Porcia Santiago received the new facility, on behalf of the school.

The final turnover was held at Sta. Monica Elementary School, also in San Simon, where a two-classroom building donated by Eric Ngan (Gan) was handed over. The ceremony was attended by School Principal Emmanuel Cariño.

The classroom buildings, which took nearly a year to complete, are expected to help address classroom shortages while providing students and teachers with safer and more conducive learning spaces.

With the completion of these projects, the total number of school buildings turned over by the FFCCCII nationwide has reached 6,452, reflecting the federation’s long-standing commitment to supporting public education and helping provide better learning facilities for Filipino students across the country.