Fil-Chi group donates food items to Mexico

MEXICO — The Federation of Filipino-Chinese Associations of the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (FFCAP) donated food items to the Municipality of Mexico as part of the group’s effort to help families affected by Typhoon Carina.

The group, led by FFCAP President Dante Chua, turned over the 2,000 packs of rice and 2,000 gallons of soy sauce to mayor Rodencio Gonzales at the Municipal Hall of the town last week.

Chua was accompanied by other FFCAP officers including Vice Presidents Jerry Cua, Suen Ming Chan, Sharon Tan; Secretaries Wily Chua, Uy Tian Ya; and officers Jiek Hung, Alex Ong, and Lao Gui Zhong.

Gonzales thank the FFCAP for the donations.

He stressed that the support will greatly help the residents recently affected by the typhoon.

“The people of Mexico are truly grateful for this support and solidarity, which strengthens the bond between the Filipino and Chinese communities,” the municipality said on its social media page.