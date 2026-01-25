Filipina makes waves in US TV broadcast in Wyoming

The news reporting of Tanisha Bucad, originally from Arayat, Pampanga has been marking an impact in the professional level as she reaches to audiences across the entire state of Wyoming through news broadcast.. Her news stories are seen on yourwyominglink, an affiliate of two major TV networks -- FOX News (KLWY) and ABC (KKTQ) in Cheyenne of said US State.

Her reporting as well as original broadcast productions has been reaching statewide audiences as her pieces are aired daily on network-affilliated newscasts.

Bucad works within the fast-paced environment of American broadcast television, where accuracy and editorial judgment are essential. She independently manages multiple assignments, demonstrating strong broadcast writing, confident on-camera delivery, and effective standup execution.

Aside from stand-ups, she also writes, pitches and produces news and features that are viewable online via the station websites and social media platforms, extending her reach beyond local city limits to statewide and web-based audiences.

Her work is known for creative stand-ups and visual storytelling approaches that differ from traditional news packages, allowing her to connect complex community issues with viewers in accessible ways.

Yourwyominglink.com describes Bucad as “a multimedia journalist who believes the best stories are the ones closest to home.”

The website furthers: “she’s passionate about local journalism that informs, connects, and reflects the communities it serves.”

Bucad finished her Journalism course in Cal State in Long Beach, California where she racked up various awards as a young journalist as well as for university’s TV station. The awards form part of her early recognition in the media industry.

In 2023, the Los Angeles Press Club awarded Bucad as second placer in the 65th Annual Southern California Journalism Awards for her written article titled “The man behind ‘the sign’: Beyond the free hugs and high fives.” Published in Long Beach Current, the article was picked out from 2,300 entries.

Also, the Society of Professional Journalists in Arizona, California, Guam, Hawaii, Nevada, Mariana Islands conferred her Best All-Around TV Newscast award in 2024, besting other student-run newsrooms in various university campuses in the region.

Both awards were adjudged by professional TV journalists and media personalities who selected the winners from thousands of entries and submissions.

Now working full-time in American broadcast news, Bucad continues to produce original news coverage under the editorial standards and daily deadlines of American television newsrooms. Her current work reflects professional accountability, consistent on-air responsibilities, and active participation in regional news coverage across Wyoming. (PR)