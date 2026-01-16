Filipino Shipmates monument inaugurated in Subic Freeport

The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) recently inaugurated the Filipino Shipmates monument.

Located along Waterfront Road inside the Subic Bay Freeport, the monument symbolizes the Filipino-American naval history and friendship, as well as the strong bond between the two nations.

“Here in Subic Bay, a place rich in maritime history, it is fitting that we honor their contributions. Subic has long been a bridge connecting our two nations, and today, this monument shows the strengthening of this bond even further. It tells future generations that Filipinos played an essential role in safeguarding peace and freedom across the seas,” said SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño.

Led by the United States Sailors Alliance of the Philippines (USSAP), the monument was built to symbolize the dedication of Filipino sailors who were recruited by the United States of America (USA) between 1901 and 1991 in the Philippines.

According to the USSAP, over 35,000 Filipinos were recruited through centers like the US naval bases at Subic Bay and Sangley Point during this period, leaving a significant legacy of service.

The USSAP has been instrumental in preserving and recognizing this history, including the funding and presentation of a Filipino Shipmate statue to honor these sailors in Olongapo City.

Olongapo City Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr., Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) Director Rolen Paulino, officials from the USSAP, and the US Embassy in the Philippines were present during the unveiling and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The USSAP is committed to celebrate the deep history and contributions of US-Filipino sailors, especially in Subic Bay, Olongapo, where many were recruited, honoring significant personalities such as Medal of Honor recipient Telesforo Trinidad, and recognizing Filipino contributions to U.S. maritime forces.