Fishers affected by oil spill get aid

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Bureau of Fisheries and Region III (BFAR-3) has provided relief assistance to fishermen affected by the oil spill in Limay, Bataan.

More than 1,000 food packs worth more than P500,000 were distributed to the barangays of St. Francis 1, Reformista, Wawa, Poblacion, Alangan, Kitang, Barrio Luz, Townsite, and Landing.

BFAR-3 also provided the victims some 400 kilograms of bangus and tilapia, valued at more than ₱50,000 under the Seafood Kadiwa Grant Program.

The fish were given to the Municipal Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council (MFARMC) and the Samahang Kababaihan ng Pinag-aguran.

A total of 75 initial beneficiaries received a fuel subsidy of ₱3,000 each to help in their recovery.

BFAR-3 Director Wilfredo Cruz said the agency has lined up a series of programs to support the fishermen of Limay affected by the oil spill caused by the capsizing of MT Terra Nova.

“This is just the first phase of BFAR 3's long-term program to help the affected communities recover and rebuild their livelihoods,” he said.