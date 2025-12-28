Flood control probe takes center stage in PBBM’s anti-corruption drive

MANILA – As 2025 draws to a close, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. placed flood control at the forefront of his administration’s anti-corruption efforts, pushing for transparency and accountability.

In a series of unprecedented moves this year, Marcos devoted significant time to inspecting areas with substandard or non-existent flood control projects, monitoring investigations into the flood control mess, and ensuring that personalities involved in the controversy are held accountable.

Marcos placed heightened emphasis on fiscal discipline and project integrity, noting that the proper use of public funds is as vital as protecting communities from the devastating effects of floods.

A major policy decision saw the halt of new flood control allocations in the proposed 2026 national budget, with Marcos directing the full utilization of the available PHP350 billion from the 2025 budget before approving new appropriations.

“We already are seeing na lahat ng flood control project na dapat ilalagay sa 2026 na budget, hindi na siguro kailangan (that all flood control projects that were supposed to be included in the 2026 budget may no longer be necessary). So, there will be no budget for 2026 for flood control dahil mayroon naman PHP350 billion for 2025 na hindi pa na-uubos talaga (because there is still PHP350 billion for 2025 that has not yet been fully utilized),” Marcos said in the fourth episode of his podcast aired on Sept. 8.

The decision followed the discovery that many flood control projects funded in 2025 remained unspent, delayed or incomplete, prompting Marcos to order strict oversight before any additional funding is released.

Complementing this move, Marcos announced in September that the funds originally intended for next year’s flood control projects would be realigned to priority sectors such as education, health, agriculture, housing and social services, guided by a government issued “spending menu” to ensure prudent use of public resources.

Strict monitoring

Marcos stressed that all ongoing flood control projects must comply with engineering and safety standards, ordering strict monitoring of design and implementation, and directing contractors to correct defective or standard outputs at their own expense.

In response to mounting concerns over the integrity of past flood control projects, Marcos initiated measures to strengthen transparency and oversight.

Marcos directed the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to conduct a comprehensive review of recent flood control works and publish a list of projects for public scrutiny, following reports of substandard and alleged ghost projects uncovered during audits.

Addressing corruption risks, Marcos disclosed on Aug. 11 the results of an initial government review showing that PHP100 billion, or 20 percent of PHP545.64 billion total flood control spending since mid-2022, were awarded to just 15 contractors, raising concerns over concentration of contracts and potential irregularities.

“This is another disturbing assessment … 20 percent of the entire … budget went to just 15 contractors,” he said during a press conference at Malacañang.

To sustain investigative momentum, Marcos issued Executive Order 94 on Sept. 11, creating the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), an independent body mandated to probe anomalies in flood control and other infrastructure projects and recommend legal action against those found culpable.

As of November 2025, the ICI has focused its review on 80 flood control projects tied to flagged contractors, coordinating with law enforcement agencies to gather evidence for possible legal action.

Government data showed the scale of the flood control effort, with around 5,700 ongoing flood management projects and nearly 9,856 completed works since mid-2022, covering both minor and major river basin initiatives nationwide.

Public reporting, transparency tools

To promote transparency and citizen participation, Marcos strengthened public reporting mechanisms by launching the “Sumbong sa Pangulo” website on Aug. 11 and the DPWH transparency portal.

Citizens were encouraged to report alleged anomalies through the government’s centralized complaints platform.

The hotline and online system became a key channel for reports on ghost projects, substandard construction and delayed flood control works, with submissions forwarded to concerned agencies for validation and possible investigation.

In November, the DPWH launched its expanded transparency portal, publishing more detailed information on flood control projects nationwide.

The portal includes project locations, budgets, contractors, implementation status, and completion timelines, allowing the public, media, and watchdog groups to monitor government spending.

Marcos said transparency and citizen participation are vital to restoring public trust, stressing that scrutiny from the public helps ensure projects are “built properly, completed on time, and paid for honestly.”

Data from citizen complaints and portal disclosures have been used to flag projects for inspection and investigation, reinforcing the administration’s position that flood control is not only an infrastructure priority but also a test case for good governance and anti-corruption reforms.

Arrests, criminal charges

The intensified review of flood control projects in 2025 led to the filing of criminal cases and the arrest of several individuals, including controversial contractor Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Discaya, marking a significant development in the Marcos administration’s anti-corruption campaign.

Cases were filed before the Sandiganbayan and the Office of the Ombudsman against former lawmakers, DPWH officials, and private contractors.

The charges include violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, malversation of public funds, falsification of documents, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

In the latter part of the year, arrest warrants were issued against several respondents, leading to arrests and voluntary surrender by a number of accused individuals, including Discaya.

Malacañang said the arrests demonstrate that the flood control investigation has moved from administrative review to criminal accountability, stressing that no individual is exempt from scrutiny regardless of position or influence.

“There will surely be more thrown behind bars in the New Year,” Presidential Communications Office Acting Secretary Dave Gomez said in a statement on Dec. 27, noting the speedy arrest of the accused since the flood control probe was conducted.

More cases remain under evaluation, with additional complaints expected as investigations continue into hundreds of flood control projects nationwide.

Solid evidence

Amid public hearings and inspections, Marcos stressed the imperative of solid evidence in pursuing corruption cases, warning that weak charges could undermine the rule of law.

Marcos said cases must be backed by strong evidence to ensure convictions, noting that the government’s objective is not publicity but justice and the protection of public funds.

“We know many of these people are not innocent, but if you’re going to bring them to court, you must have a very strong case,” he said in October, highlighting the delicate balance between accountability and due process.

Beyond governance reforms, Marcos maintained that effective flood control infrastructure remains essential, stressing that projects meeting strict standards will proceed, with local government acceptance required before completion is certified.

'Far from over'

As the year ends, Malacañang reaffirmed that flood control would remain a priority in 2026 -- pursued with integrity, fiscal prudence and a renewed commitment to protecting the public trust.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro on Dec. 26 said the fight against corruption is “far from over,” adding that no one will be spared.

“President Marcos Jr. is clear in his pronouncement: Managot ang lahat ng dapat managot (Hold accountable everyone who should be held accountable), whether they are relatives, friends, and allies,” Castro said. (PNA)