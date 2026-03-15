Flood summit held

A long-term strategy to address the flooding problem in Pampanga’s fourth district is being developed.

Local officials, led by Fourth District Representative Anna York Bondoc held a flood summit on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

The meeting gathered officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region III, mayors, municipal engineers, and representatives from different towns in the district.

Also present were Japanese technical persons from CTI Engineering International Co., Ltd. (CTII) and its joint venture team, who joined discussions on possible flood mitigation strategies.

During the summit, local officials presented the flooding situation in their respective municipalities.

Mayor Danilo Guintu of Masantol and Mayor John Sambo of Sto. Tomas, as well as representatives from the towns of Minalin and Macabebe, which are among the areas frequently affected by flooding, attended the event.

“Layunin ng summit na makabuo ng konkretong solusyon at pangmatagalang plano upang mabawasan o tuluyang maiwasan ang pagbaha na nakaaapekto sa mga komunidad,” Bondoc said.

No specific details of the plans and strategies discussed were disclosed.

But Bondoc said participants agreed to continue consultations to craft a concrete action plan aimed at providing long-term solutions to flooding in the district.

Reynaldo

𝐏𝐏𝐂 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝟏𝟎𝟎 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐬 𝐰𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬

The Pampanga Press Club (PPC) concluded its 2026 Basic Journalism Training featuring three workshops that mentored close to 100 young campus writers in the province.

The free training program was held on Saturday, March 14 at the Pampanga Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Training Center inside the Pampanga Engineering Office Compound.

The lectures and workshops covered basic newswriting, online reporting, and photography.

The instructors included Ian Ocampo Flora, (SunStar Pampanga), Ria de Fiesta (Pampanga News Now), Frederick Gonzales (Central Luzon Businessweek), and Jojo Due (Trends and Spots Blogmag).

The PPC, led by president Lincoln M. Baluyut, successfully implemented the training program through the help of the Pampanga Provincial Capitol, Philippine Sports Commission, Royce Hotel & Casino in Clark Freeport, and Orchids Bookstore.

The free lecture series is a sustainable program of the PPC conducted yearly. It started as early as 2000 during the presidency of Bert Basa. It continued during the leadership of Peter Alagos in 2009.

It was revived in 2019 during the leadership of Tonette Orejas, who is now the Training Director, along with now chairman Noel Tulabut.

“This lecture series is a commitment of the PPC to hone the skills of young writers especially those who wish to enter the journalism practice,” Orejas said.

The PPC is the second oldest press club in the country, having been founded in 1949.