Former Guagua mayor Ricardo Rivera dies at 76

The municipal government of Guagua on Sunday, April 4 announced the death of former mayor Ricardo S. Rivera. He was 76.

Rivera served as municipal mayor from July 23, 2005, to June 30, 2013.

Before becoming mayor, Rivera served as councilor from 1998 to 2011 and from 2001 to 2004.

Rivera succeeded Former Mayor Paterno Magcalas upon the latter's death in 2005 and served until 2007.

He ran for mayor in 2007 and won and served until 2010.

Rivera was reelected in 2010 and served until 2013.

He served again as municipal councilor from 2019 to 2022.

The local government extended its condolences to Rivera’s family and relatives. It also acknowledged his years of service to the municipality.

No details about Rivera's death were provided.

Rivera is remembered for his tenure as a humble politician who advocated for programs to prevent the Central Business District of Guagua from being flooded during the monsoon seasons.