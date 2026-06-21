'Francisco,' habagat to bring rains over Visayas, Mindanao

MANILA – Severe Tropical Storm Francisco and the southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to bring rains over large parts of the country on Sunday, the state weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Francisco further intensified while moving over the Philippine Sea with maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 125 kph.

It was last seen 1,315 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon, moving west northwestward at 25 kph.

Although still relatively far from the country’s landmass, the trough of the tropical cyclone will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas, with possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon will affect Mindanao, the rest of the Visayas, and Palawan, where cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected.

PAGASA warned of possible flooding and landslides in areas experiencing prolonged or heavy rainfall.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA advised the public to remain vigilant, particularly in areas prone to flooding and landslides, and to monitor updates on the movement of Francisco and the effects of the southwest monsoon.

No tropical cyclone wind signal is currently hoisted due to Francisco. (PNA)