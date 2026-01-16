Friends, associates warned vs. coddling fugitive Atong Ang

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday warned friends and associates of fugitive businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang against providing him shelter or assistance, saying they could be held criminally liable.

Police tracker and intelligence teams have expanded monitoring to include backdoor exits to prevent Ang — implicated in the kidnapping and disappearance of more than a dozen cockfight enthusiasts — from fleeing the country.

In a statement, acting PNP chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said authorities expect Ang to use his wealth and connections to evade arrest.

"We expect him to use his huge reserve of resources to avoid being caught. But I advise him to use that (resources) instead to defend himself in court rather than playing hide and seek with us because he will be arrested eventually," Nartatez said.

The PNP is also coordinating with the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to expand the manhunt in case Ang has already left the country.

About 320,000 police personnel have been mobilized nationwide to locate Ang, whom the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has tagged as the "most wanted criminal in the country."

The PNP has revoked Ang’s gun permits following the issuance of an arrest warrant against him, and a PHP10-million reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.

Nartatez also warned against providing false information that could obstruct the ongoing manhunt operations.

"Let us work together to bring him to court to face the serious accusations against him," he said. (PNA)