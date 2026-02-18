Gamat Kapampangan opens exhibit at MarQuee Mall

The Gamat Kapampangan Art Group opened its Visual Art Exhibit at MarQuee Mall in Angeles City in line with the observance of National Arts Month.

The exhibit features original artworks by Angeleño and Kapampangan artists, highlighting local stories, traditions, and contemporary themes.

Organizers said the collection reflects the heritage and artistic expression of the community.

The exhibit is open to the public until February 28, 2026.

The city government, under the leadership of Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II, in coordination with the Angeles City Tourism Office led by Louie Lazatin said it supports the project.

City officials said the activity is part of efforts to promote arts and culture.

The exhibit is expected to provide local artists with a venue to showcase their work.

Residents and visitors are invited to visit the exhibit during mall hours.