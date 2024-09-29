GAPproved Rice launched in NE

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) has launched the Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) certified rice products or "GAPproved Rice," which aims to

provide farmers with a competitive market advantage and boost their income while ensuring that consumers have access to high-quality, healthy, and safe rice products.

"GAPproved Rice" is under the Rice Business Innovations System (RiceBIS) 2.0 Program and was launched during the Lakbay Palay 2024 Wet Season, a two-day farmers' field day and forum, at the PhilRice Central Experiment Station in the Science City of Muñoz, Nueva Ecija.

PhilRice said that GAPproved Rice has undergone assessments led by the Bureau of Plant Industry, making it a good choice for consumers.

During the launch, PhilRice introduced the GAPproved Rice logo and a QR code on the product packaging, which allows consumers to trace the source of the rice they purchase and identify the farmers who produced it.

The GAPproved Rice will soon be available in select markets nationwide, as 289 farms nationwide have already been certified under Philippine Good Agricultural Practices.

This certification guarantees that agricultural products comply with food safety and quality standards, while also adhering to environmental regulations and ensuring the well-being of workers.