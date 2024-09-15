Garbage extracted from CSF canals

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), through its Pampanga 1st District Engineering Office (DEO) and the Bureau of Equipment (BOE), has extracted over 220 cubic meters of trash from the drainage systems of the city.

The clean-up of the canals is in support of the initiatives of Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda to address the perennial flooding problem in the capital city.

During an inspection on September 4, 2024, Pineda and the DPWH officials observed that the canals along Lazatin Boulevard, Manila North Road (MNR) and Jose Abad Santos Avenue were clogged with trash, sand and other debris.

In response, the DPWH-BOE deployed specialized equipment including a Combination Sewer Jet/Vacuum Cleaner unit, a water-tank truck, and a sewer inspection crawler to help in the cleanup.

As of September 13, 2024, DPWH 1st DEO Chief Almer Miranda said they were able to remove 123.30 cubic meters of waste from Lazatin Boulevard, 59.4 cubic meters from JASA East Bound in Barangay Dolores, and 37.8 cubic meters from MNR.

Miranda underscored the importance of monitoring and collaboration between the local government units DPWH-BOE, and community to prevent the accumulation of waste on the drainage systems.

He urged the public to practice discipline in waste disposal to prevent the clogging of canals.