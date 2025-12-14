Garcia: Mekeni now serving markets in 23 countries

Mekeni Food Corporation (Mekeni), a Kapampangan company, is now serving markets in 23 countries around the world.

Mekeni President Prudencio Garcia said that the company’s ongoing expansion is part of their commitment to share the firm's journey of “love, sacrifice, and resilience” – a collective narrative of the workers and distributors who helped the company grow in the past 40 years.

“Before, I thought the ‘brand’ is our products, hindi pala. Mekeni’s brand is about our people. The people working with us, who helped us innovate, pinalaki ang negosyo and helped us bring our products outside the country,” Garcia said during a Media Thanksgiving Party with the Pampanga Press Club at the Mekeni complex in Porac on Friday.

Garcia said Mekeni was severely hit in 2019 but because of the workers and the people they worked with, who strived to help the company, they were able to surpass the crisis.

“In 2019, we were attacked but because of the people we have na kasama naming nagsumikap at nagtrabaho, kami ay nagtagumpay. In our journey, we have so many stories to tell. Stories of love, sacrifice, and resilience,” Garcia said.

“Sa isang grupo na may iisang adhikain at iisang pananaw sa buhay, hindi imposible ang magtagumpay. Sa paparating na taon, aming pinaghahandaan ang ika-4oth anniversary ng Mekeni. Ang aming pangako ay patuloy kaming magsusumikap at magtatrabaho para sa lahat ng mga taong sumusuporta at tumatangkilik sa aming mga produkto,” he added

Mekeni launched its 40th year logo during the One Pampanga Food and Beverage Expo last September 13–14 at the SMC Convention Center Clark, Pampanga.

The company's executives also showcased an AI-powered photobooth featuring countries where Mekeni products are now available.

Source of national pride

Noel Tulabut, a board director of the Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC), said Mekeni is not just a local product but also a source of national pride.

“Mekeni is not just a Kapampangan product but also a source of national pride as it reaches out to Filipinos in various parts of the globe with its home-style offerings,” Tulabut said.

He also underscored Mekeni’s high standards in processing and distribution of quality products, saying that it is being eyed by CIAC as a benchmark for the planned Clark food hub.

“It is also the company we want emulated at the planned national food hub in Clark with that showcases how processing, distribution, warehousing and logistics should be done,” Tulabut said.

In June this year, Mekeni passed another food standard audit – the FSSC 22000 v5.1. The audit was conducted by SGS (Société Générale de Surveillance), the world’s leading testing, inspection, and certification company.

FSSC 22000 v5.1 covers standards for the so-called Good Hygienic Practice and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point. It is also aligned with the updates in Global Food Safety Initiative and covers adherence to ISO 22000:2018 Food Safety Management System

Mekeni has passed various food safety certifications that include ISO 22000:2005 (Food Safety Management System), the World Quality Commitment Award (France, 2016), The International Arch of Europe (Germany, 2013), Century International Quality ERA Award (Switzerland, 2012), and Grand Slam Award for Best Meat Processing Plant AAA Category (NMIS, 2007).