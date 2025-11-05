Geld: More kids to get free, quality education

Mabalacat City Mayor Geld Aquino said on Wednesday that he is working hard so that more children will get free and quality education.

The mayor bared this during the 2025 Local Stakeholders Convergence and Recognition of Education Partners of the Department of Education (DepEd) Mabalacat City.

Aquino also said the local government will continue supporting DepEd and schools to provide for the needs of teachers and students.

Mabalacat Schools Division Superintendent Maria Carmen P. Cuenco thanked city government and other groups for their support to the public schools community and students.

She also disclosed the success of the division, which was focused on the Five-Point Reform Agenda following the needs assessment.

​The school division also lauded the Brigada Eskwela Top Implementers, Local Government Unit, private sector partners, non-government organizations, and DABEST implementers for their contribution to the education sector in the city.

​DepEd School Governance and Operations Division (SGOD) Chief Jennifer Q. Cunanan; and Councilor Patricia Acorda, Chairperson of the city council Committee on Education also attended the event.