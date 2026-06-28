Good news for retirees in Pampanga province

The Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA) and the Provincial Government of Pampanga signed the CARE Connect Partnership Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen the support, services, and integration of retirees with Special Resident Retiree's Visa (SRRV) in the province.

The agreement was signed on June 25, 2026 by PRA General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Roberto Z. Zozobrado and Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by former President and current Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

The MOU aims to enhance programs, services, and opportunities for foreign retirees while supporting local development through investments.

The agreement is expected to:

Promote Pampanga as a retirement destination; Designate a focal person for the SRRV Care and Monitoring Program; Facilitate coordination between retirees and local communities; Expand PRA-accredited Merchant Partners for discounts and special offers; Support retirees in health, wellness, social, and community activities.

Both parties discussed plans to build a premium and the largest retirement village in the Philippines, which is expected to solidify Pampanga's position as the country's premier retirement destination.

Pineda said this partnership will be a big help in providing employment opportunities for Kapampangans.

The PRA said that around 2,700 foreign nationals are currently residing in the province, including South Korean, American, Indian, and Chinese nationals.