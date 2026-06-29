Gov Pineda convenes school safety meeting

Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda on Monday convened a meeting to discuss measures aimed at strengthening security in schools amid recent incidents of school-based violence in the country.

The meeting, held at the Provincial Government Executive House on June 29, brought together representatives from the Philippine National Police, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and state universities and colleges in Pampanga to formulate a coordinated response to emerging safety concerns in educational institutions.

During the meeting, Pineda emphasized the need for comprehensive psychosocial support and trauma management programs for students, teachers, and school personnel affected by violent incidents.

She called on participating agencies and institutions to work closely in ensuring that interventions are available when situations arise.

The governor also underscored the importance of strengthening security measures in schools to help prevent similar incidents.

Pineda stressed that safeguarding learners and educators requires the collective efforts of government agencies, educational institutions, and other groups.