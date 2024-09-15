Group to host Augustinian procession this November

SANTA RITA -- The Confradia ning Cintas will host the grand procession saints' images of the Augustinian Order at the Santa Rita De Cascia Parish church here on November 13, 2024.

The event is expected to bring together religious icons and hundreds of devotees.

Confradia Ning Cintas, based in Santa Rita town, said the event is in honor of the Augustinian Order, which helped shape the history of Pampanga.

The group also aims to highlight the saints under the Augustinian tradition for the purpose of veneration and as role models for Catholics.

The confraternity hosts processions of saints from different Augustinian orders as well as those affiliated with the tradition.

The Confradia ning Cintas is inspired by a similar religious confraternity during the Spanish era that promoted the novena to the Blessed Virgin Mary under the Augustinian title of Our Lady of Consolation.

Pampanga was the first province organized under Spanish rule through the Augustinian missionaries who served in various parishes and built the churches in the province that still exist today.

Confradia Ning Cintas said the event is presented to bring public awareness on the values and lessons from the life and works of St. Augustine.