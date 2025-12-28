GSIS lauds prov'l gov't for fund management

The Provincial Government of Pampanga was recognized by the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) for compliance and fund management.

The provincial government has reduced its unpaid premium receivables by ₱5,654,592.39, earning recognition from the government agency.

The recognition was announced during the GSIS Year-End Event held at the SMX Convention Center Clark.

GSIS Pampanga Branch Manager Kristine Joi Macam said that accurate and timely remittances help strengthen trust in public institutions and the delivery of public service.

Aside from the provincial government, other agencies cited as among the most compliant were the Clark Development Corporation, the Department of Education (elementary and secondary levels), and the Department of Health Region III.

Provincial officials attributed the improved compliance to tighter financial discipline, under the leadership of Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda.

The reduction in unpaid premiums is expected to help ensure uninterrupted benefits for government employees, according to the Capitol.