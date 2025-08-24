Guv eyes protection of business sector

Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda said she is set to meet with business leaders in the province to discuss several issues and concerns.

The governor is planning to organize a business summit following the arrest of San Simon Town Mayor Abundio Punsalan Jr. for alleged extortion of a local steel company.

Pineda said her meeting with local traders is expected to focus on addressing issues as well improving the ease of doing business in Pampanga.

Over the weekend, Pineda met with officials of the Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAMCHAM) to discuss the possible dialogue with other business groups in the province.

The meeting focused on possible areas of cooperation between the Provincial Government of Pampanga and PamCham.

Pineda said the planned forum with other business groups will focus on preventing corruption and abuse of the business sector.

Resource speakers from local government units, government agencies and business communities are expected to facilitate the forum.

Pineda made an assurance the provincial government is ready to assist the business sector.