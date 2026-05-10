Guv lauds healthcare workers

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda recognized the vital contribution of surgeons and healthcare workers in strengthening public health services.

The official issued the remarks during the 52nd Philippine College of Surgeons Midyear Convention held at the SMX Convention Center in Clark Freeport recently.

Joining the event were former President and now Pampanga 2nd District Congresswoman Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Board Member Kaye Naguit, amd medical practitioners and health leaders from different parts of the country.

Carrying the theme “Precision Care in Surgery by Cultivating Leadership and Competence,” the convention "highlighted the importance of excellence, compassion, leadership, and continuous professional development in surgical and medical practice."

Pineda expressed gratitude to healthcare professionals for their dedication and sacrifices in delivering quality medical care to Filipinos.

She said their work remains essential in improving community health and patient welfare.

The governor also underscored the provincial government's preventive healthcare initiatives through the Alagang Nanay Preventive Health Care Program, which focuses on bringing medical services closer to residents through early diagnosis, disease prevention, and accessible treatment programs.

She likewise cited the establishment of the Pampanga Provincial Hospital-Clark, the first government hospital inside a freeport, as part of the provincial government’s efforts to expand healthcare services.

Pineda stressed that precision care goes beyond treating illnesses, noting that quality healthcare also means preventing suffering, protecting patients’ dignity, and giving hope to communities through "compassionate" medical service.