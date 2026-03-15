Guv orders flexible work arrangements

Governor Lilia G. Pineda issued Executive Order No. 03 (Series of 2026) over the weekend mandating energy conservation measures and a flexible work arrangement for provincial government employees.

The provincial government cited the global surge in oil and fuel prices caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East.

The Philippines’ dependence on imported oil is expected to affect the economy

Fuel prices affected the commuters, motorists and the transport sector.

The provincial government said it will adopt a flexible work arrangement while maintaining the required 40-hour workweek.

Under the arrangement, employees will complete their on-site work from Monday to Thursday, with working hours from 7 a.m. to 12 noon and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The governor ordered energy-saving rules in government offices.

“Air conditioners cannot be used before 8:30 a.m., during lunch (12–1 p.m.), and after 5 p.m. Thermostat settings must be not lower than 24°C. Lights and equipment must be turned off when not in use,” the order stated.

The governor also ordered that non-essential lights must be switched off during lunch and electronic equipment should use power-saving modes.

Provincial officials were directed to implement fuel conservation measures for government vehicles.

These include consolidating official trips to reduce vehicle deployments, using the shortest and least congested routes, turning off engines during extended waiting periods, and suspending attendance at conferences that require government-funded transportation unless deemed necessary.

The order also requires the use of the “full-tank method” to monitor fuel consumption.

Offices providing essential services are not included in the flexible work arrangement. These include hospitals, dialysis centers and others.