‘Habagat’ continues to bring rains over parts of PH

MANILA – The southwest monsoon or “habagat” continues to affect the western sections of Northern and Central Luzon, bringing isolated rain showers, the weather bureau said Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ilocos Region, Zambales, and Bataan will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains showers or thunderstorms due to the monsoon.

The easterlies will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Caraga and Davao Region.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may also expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Coastal waters will be moderate in the western section of Northern Luzon, and slight to moderate in the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao, and the rest of the country.

Sunrise was at 5:44 a.m., and sunset will be at 6:06 p.m.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Tapah, formerly Lannie, was estimated 640 kilometers west of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte at 3 a.m.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center gustiness of up to 90 km/h and west northwestward at 15 km/h. (PNA)