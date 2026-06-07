‘Habagat’ to bring rains over Luzon – PAGASA

MANILA – The southwest monsoon or "habagat" continues to affect large parts of Luzon, bringing occasional rains, thunderstorms and possible flooding in several areas on Sunday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

In its weather bulletin, PAGASA said Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur will experience occasional rains due to the southwest monsoon, with possible flash floods or landslides caused by moderate to heavy rainfall.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected over Metro Manila, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Pampanga, Bataan, Tarlac, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas and the rest of the Ilocos Region also due to the southwest monsoon.

PAGASA warned that moderate to at times heavy rains in these areas may trigger flash floods and landslides, particularly in low-lying and mountainous communities.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Residents in affected areas were advised to remain alert for possible flooding and landslides during severe thunderstorms.

PAGASA added no low pressure area is being monitored inside or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

However, it said one or two tropical cyclones are expected to enter the country this month.

Moderate to strong southwesterly winds will prevail over Northern and Central Luzon, with coastal waters ranging from moderate to rough, reaching 1.2 meters to 2.1 meters.

In the rest of the country, winds will be light to moderate coming from the southeast to southwest, while coastal waters will be slight to moderate at 0.6 meters to 1.5 meters. (PNA)