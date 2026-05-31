Herbosa leads opening of 2 new facilities at JBL

Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Ted Herbosa led the inauguration of two new healthcare facilities at the Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital recently.

The new facilities include the Center for Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine and the Central Luzon Infectious Disease Referral Laboratory.

DOH officials said the facilities will enhance the hospital's capacity for the detection, treatment, and management of various infectious diseases.

The Center for Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine is equipped to support isolation, containment, and specialized clinical care. It has triage emergency room beds, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) beds, Adult Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, isolation hemodialysis beds, an operating room bed, a delivery room bed, and isolation ward beds.

Meanwhile, the Central Luzon Infectious Disease Referral Laboratory is now operational and capable of testing respiratory pathogens, vaccine-preventable diseases, dengue, leptospirosis, mpox, HIV, hepatitis, tuberculosis, and drug-resistant tuberculosis.

Pampanga Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and other provincial officials assisted Herbosa during the event.