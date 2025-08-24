Holidays declared in Pampanga, S. Cotabato towns for local fests

MANILA – Malacañang has declared special non-working holidays in Minalin, Pampanga and Tupi, South Cotabato to give residents the opportunity to celebrate their founding anniversaries.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, by authority of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., signed Proclamations 999 and 1000 on Aug. 14 and 18, respectively.

Under Proclamation 999, Aug. 27 is a special non-working day in Minalin for its 411th founding anniversary.

Minalin, the “Egg Basket of Central Luzon” because of its thriving poultry and egg industry, is also famous for its agricultural products and cultural traditions.

Meanwhile, Proclamation 1000 sets Sept. 11 as a special non-working day in Tupi to mark the celebration of its 72nd founding anniversary, alongside the 16th Agten Tufi Festival.

Tupi, often called the “Fruit, Vegetable and Flower Basket of South Cotabato,” lies at the foothills of Mt. Matutum and is recognized for its cool climate and fertile land.

The municipality is one of Mindanao’s leading producers of fruits such as pineapple and passion fruit, while the annual Agten Tufi Festival showcases the town’s culture, agricultural bounty and vibrant performances.

According to the proclamations, it is fitting and proper that Minalin and Tupi residents be given full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration. (PNA)