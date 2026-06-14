Holy Rosary Church in Angeles illuminated

The iconic facade of the Minor Basilica of Holy Rosary Parish came alive in a display of light, art, and devotion during the presentation of “Lumina Basilica Minore: The Story of Faith in Light," on June 12, 2026.

Through an impressive light projection mapping show, the historic church was transformed into a living canvas that narrated stories of faith, heritage, and community.

The event captivated hundreds of Angeleños and visitors gathered for the special event.

The evening featured performances by the City College of Angeles (CCA) Dance Troupe, CCA Rondalla, and Timaua Experience, creating a vibrant fusion of music, culture, movement, and visual artistry.

Together, the performances complemented the illuminated display, celebrating the city’s rich history and deep spiritual roots.

The spectacular showcase highlighted the enduring significance of the Minor Basilica of Holy Rosary Parish, one of Angeles City's most treasured landmarks, while honoring the faith and traditions that have united generations of Angeleños.

Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II joined the crowd in witnessing the animated projections that transformed the basilica into a symbol of light, hope, and devotion.

The event drew hundreds of spectators and served as a testament to the city government's commitment to preserve cultural and religious heritage through innovative and meaningful artistic expressions.