Honor students receive cash gift

The local government of Masantol has recognized the hard work and achievements of honor students.

A total of 70 students, who ranked among the Top 10 graduates in their respective schools, received ?6,000 each as gifts from the municipal government.

Mayor Danilo Guintu led the distribution of the rewards at the municipal hall as part of the program aimed to encourage youth to excel in their studies.

“Incentive ito sa sipag at tiyaga na ginawa nila sa pag-aaral. Maliit man na tulong pero ito ay para makita nila na may kapalit ang pagsisikap,” Guintu said.

The mayor expressed hope that the program will inspire more students to persevere in their studies.

“Hindi lang para sa cash incentive, kundi para sa kanilang kinabukasan. Bonus nalang ‘yung reward,” Guintu said.