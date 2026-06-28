Thousands of devotees join 182nd Apung Iru Libad Festival

Thousands of Catholic faithful lined the riverbanks and boarded boats along the Pampanga River in Apalit town Sunday, June 28, 2026.

The event is the annual fluvial procession held to honor the town’s patron saint, Saint Peter, known locally as "Apung Iru."

A fleet of passenger vessels and fishing boats are seen escorting the “pagoda” down the river.

During the procession, the participants splashed river water on passing boats, following the tradition of basaan.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) deployed personnel and rescue assets along the water route to manage safety.

The image will stay at the Apalit Parish Church for the fiesta before returning to its shrine on Tuesday, June 30.

The image came from Apung Iru Chapel in Barangay Capalangan and will be brought to St. Peter the Apostle Parish Church on Sunday June 28, 2026.

On Tuesday, June 30, 2026, Apung Iru will be returned by devotees to Apung Iru Chapel in Barangay Capalangan. Via Tristan Jingco