Hundreds of Porac residents benefit from medical mission

Mekeni Food Corporation has supported the Hospital on Wheels (HOW) medical mission that provided free healthcare services to more than 1,000 Porac residents.

The two-day activity, held at the Jose Songco Lapid Gymnasium offered free medical, minor surgical, dental, and vision screening services, with priority given to indigenous peoples and other underserved sectors in the municipality.

The mission was conducted in partnership with Hospital on Wheels, the local government of Porac, and several public and private organizations.

Mekeni President Prudencio “Pruds” Garcia highlighted the importance of collaboration in delivering community services.

Garcia said that the initiative aligns with the values passed on by Mekeni founders Felix Garcia and the late Meding Garcia, who previously worked with indigenous communities.

Hospital on Wheels founder Dr. Jim Sanchez thanked Mekeni and its partners for their continued support.

He said the organization has been conducting medical missions nationwide for 18 years to help improve access to basic healthcare services.

Porac Vice Mayor Jen Capil thanked the medical mission sponsors, citing its contribution to the municipality’s efforts to make healthcare services accessible, particularly for indigenous peoples.

In addition to healthcare services, gift packs were distributed to indigenous beneficiaries and children who attended the activity.

Mekeni Food Corporation said it has been supporting Hospital on Wheels for three consecutive years.

Other partners in the activity included the Rotary Club of Malolos (D3770), Rotary Club of Maharlika (D3780), Philippine Travel Operators Association (PHILTOA), Aguman Capampangan, Office of Senator Imee Marcos, Eagles, BNI Pampanga, the Philippine Air Force and its reservists, and Scrubbed BPO.