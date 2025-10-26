ILI cases in CL drop by 33%: DOH

The Department of Health Region III (DOH-3) reported a decline in 'influenza-like ilnesses (ILI) cases in Central Luzon.

The DOH-3 said the ILI cases in the region dropped by 33% compared to the same period in 2024.

The agency, however, did not specify the exact number of recorded cases.

DOH-3 urged the public to remain cautious despite the decline in cases.

ILI refers to contagious respiratory infections that cause fever, headache, sore throat, body pain, fatigue, and colds.

DOH said anyone may acquire ILI regardless of age. However children, senior citizens, pregnant women, and individuals with existing medical conditions are more prone to complications.

The illness spreads through droplets from coughs or sneezes or by touching contaminated surfaces and then the mouth, nose, or eyes.

To prevent infection, the health department advised the public to avoid crowded areas, wear face masks, cover the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and wash hands frequently.

The agency also encouraged adequate rest, proper hydration, and a nutritious diet to boost immunity.

Individuals showing flu-like symptoms are advised to stay home, limit contact with others, and take paracetamol for fever management.

The DOH-3 assured the public that the situation remains under control.

The health department said that slight increases in ILI cases are common during the colder months.

The agency said it continues to monitor cases and implement preventive measures to protect the people.