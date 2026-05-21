Illegal calamansi juice factory shut down

Personnel of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the local government unit (LGU) of City of San Fernando have shut down an alleged illegal calamansi juice manufacturing facility in Barangay Baliti.

The factory is allegedly operating sans permits and distributing unregistered products.

The facility was closed following an inspection conducted by the City Inter-Agency Lawful Business Operations Coordination Task Force and communication from the FDA.

The operation was led by the Business License and Permit Division (BLPD), in coordination with several city government offices, to ensure compliance with existing business and public health regulations.

During the inspection, authorities confirmed that the establishment had no valid business permit, prompting the immediate issuance of a closure order for violation of local regulations.

The FDA launched a separate investigation into the company’s alleged violation of national food safety standards.

Authorities urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious and illegal business activities within their communities.