Illegal cigarettes seized

Authorities seized around P240,000 worth of illegal cigarettes during an anti-smuggling operations conducted recently in Pampanga.

The operations in the municipality of Arayat and the City of San Fernando resulted in the confiscation of 16 boxes of “Explore” brand cigarettes.

Two people, who were involved in the activities, were arrested during the operations for violation of Republic Act 9211 or the Tobacco Regulation Act.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, director of Pampanga Police Provincial Office, said the recent operations are part of the provincial government’s campaign against illegal tobacco trade.

He reiterated that sale and production of counterfeit cigarettes affects government revenue and poses risks to public health.

“Our objective is to disrupt the supply chain of illicit cigarettes at every level—from large-scale manufacturing to street-level sales,” said Marcelo.

He added that their efforts followed the discovery of an illegal cigarette manufacturing facility in Mexico town, uncovered through a joint operation of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) of the Philippine National Police.

He vowed that the Pampanga PPO will continue to pursue violators of tobacco laws.

Marcelo urged the public to report any information of illegal activities to the nearest police station or PNP hotlines.