Illegal crypto-trafficking hub dismantled in Angeles City

An alleged crypto-trafficking hub was dismantled following an operation conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) in Angeles City recently.

Brigadier General Rogelio I. Peñones Jr., PRO-3 director, said the raid was carried out through Search Warrant No. 25-426 issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 58 against the establishment in Barangay Santa Teresita for violations of the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act (R.A. 9208) in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act (R.A. 10175).

The police official added that several workers, including two minors, were rescued during the operation.

Peñones said three suspects, identified as “Lim,” a Korean national and alleged manager/operator; “Gie,” a Filipina secretary; and “Jane,” a Filipina manager, were arrested.

Another Korean national, identified as “Park,” remained at large as of press time, Peñones said.

Investigators said the facility was used for illegal cryptocurrency farming and online exploitation.

The victims were reportedly enticed with fake call center job offers but forced into illegal digital works.

Authorities seized 132 computer units, 44 mobile phones, various company documents and permits, and digital devices including modems and routers.

Peñones assured the public that dismantling cyber-enabled trafficking networks remains their top priority.