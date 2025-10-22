Individuals making hoax bomb threats warned anew

Pampanga First District Congressman Pogi Lazatin on Wednesday reiterated his warning against individuals spreading hoax bomb threats.

Lazatin said that the Office of the City Prosecutor ruled on October 16, 2025 that a case be filed against Sheila, the 21-year-old perpetrator of false bomb threats targeting F.G. Nepomuceno Memorial High School (FGMNHS).

The woman was charged for violation of Presidential Decree No. 1727, otherwise known as the Anti-Bomb Joke Law, in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

In its ruling, the prosecutor stated that the bomb threat messages sent to FGMNHS “were clearly designed to cause panic and alarm within the school community” and Gonzales “acted with malicious intent and deliberate resolve to cause widespread fear and disruption.”

Gonzales’ bail has been set at P50,000.

On October 14, 2025, agents of the NBI Region 3, headed by Renoir Baldovino, nabbed Shiela in Barangay Pandan, Angeles City.

The NBI agents were assisted by Pandan Barangay Captain Ma. Corazon Alejandrino and other village leaders.

Gonzales used two ‘dummy’ Facebook accounts with the names “Sofia Mariano” and “Miles Manunulat” to send false bomb threats to the school.

On October 9, 2025, Lazatin, said he sought the assistance of NBI in identifying the perpetrators behind the false bomb threats targeting schools in the First District.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa NBI at sa Office of the City Prosecutor sa mabilis na pag-aksyon sa insidenteng ito,” Lazatin said.

“Let this be a warning to everyone – hindi biro ang bomb threats, and the authorities will come after you with the full extent of the law,” he added.