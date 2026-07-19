Isolated rains over parts of Luzon, fair weather to prevail

MANILA – The southwest monsoon or "habagat" will continue to bring scattered rains over parts of western Luzon, while generally fair weather is expected to prevail across most of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Sunday.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, PAGASA said the Ilocos Region, Zambales, and Bataan will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.

Moderate to at times heavy rains in these areas may trigger flash floods or landslides, particularly in flood- and landslide-prone communities, the state weather bureau warned.

Meanwhile, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, and the Babuyan Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms also caused by the habagat.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will generally enjoy partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with only isolated rain showers or thunderstorms expected, mostly in the afternoon or evening, due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said severe thunderstorms may still bring localized flash floods or landslides.

Across the country, winds will be light to moderate coming from the south to southwest, while coastal waters will remain slight to moderate, with wave heights ranging from 0.6 meters to 1.8 meters.

No gale warning has been raised over any of the country's seaboards, and PAGASA said it is not monitoring any low-pressure area within or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. (PNA)