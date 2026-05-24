Japanese, American fugitives nabbed in back-to-back ops

MANILA – Authorities arrested two foreigners suspected of involvement in child exploitation cases in separate operations conducted in Cavite and Tarlac provinces.

In a news release Sunday, Bureau of Immigration-Fugitive Search Unit Chief Rendel Ryan Sy said police and immigration agents nabbed Japanese Yuto Konno, 43, during an operation in Cavite on May 12.

He is wanted by Japanese authorities for forcible sexual intercourse and forcible indecency with a child.

Records showed that in 2018, he allegedly molested three minors inside a restroom facility in Hokkaido, Japan.

A warrant for his arrest was issued by the Nagoya Summary Court on Aug. 16, 2024.

Authorities seized from him several electronic devices allegedly containing child sexual abuse or exploitation materials.

Immigration records revealed that the suspect arrived in the Philippines in 2019 as a temporary visitor and has overstayed since April 2022.

He was also found to have active blacklist and watchlist orders for undesirability and overstaying.

In a separate operation on May 13, 37-year-old American national Tony Le was arrested in Bamban, Tarlac.

Le is wanted by US authorities for charges related to enticing and coercing a minor to engage in sexual activity, in violation of US federal laws involving child sexual exploitation materials.

The arrest stemmed from information provided by the US government regarding his presence in Tarlac.

Verification by immigration authorities showed that Le had previously been excluded from entering the country in February 2024 due to derogatory records connected to possible child sex exploitation investigations.

Authorities believe he may have illegally entered the Philippines.

Both fugitives are under the custody of the BI Warden Facility pending deportation proceedings. (PNA)