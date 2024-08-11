JDN farmers' market marks first anniversary

ANGELES CITY—JDN Realty’s Farm ni Juan weekend farmers’ market marked its first anniversary on August 9, 2024.

The farmers’ market features fresh produce and fruits grown by Aeta farmers.

“We’d like to give our Aeta Cabalen an avenue to sell their products without worrying about rent," JDN Realty president and chief executive officer Rick N. Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson, along with other officials of JDN Realty, hosted a boodle fight lunch at The Quad for the Aeta farmers on Friday, August 9.

The Farm ni Juan is open from Friday to Sunday, 8AM to 6PM at The Quad Nepo Center.