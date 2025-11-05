JDN Realty lights up for Christmas

JDN Realty Group has ushered in the Christmas season with the lighting of its holiday displays at Nepo Center, its flagship development.

Dubbing it's annual tradition called "Sala ning Pasku," the business group JDN Realty launched its holiday festivities on November 4, 2025.

The events were led by JDN Realty Group Chairman Emeritus Engr. Peter Nepomuceno, JDN Realty Group Chairman Arni Valdes, JDN Realty - Assistant Vice President for Leasing Dianna Castillo, Department of Tourism Central Luzon Regional Director Richard Daenos, and Angeles City representative Chino Tiotuico.

"Sala ning Pasku" represents the heart of every home where families gather, share stories, and celebrate togetherness, while also symbolizing the light that guides people home," Chairman Valdes said.

"This meaning reflects Nepo Center’s vision of being a place where community, warmth, and connection shine brightest during the holiday season," he added.

The Christmas installations at Nepo Center include illuminated letters spelling “Sala ning Pasku” inspired by traditional Kapampangan Christmas artistry. This is a tribute to the province’s heritage as the country’s Christmas Capital.

During the launching, the HAU Alumni Chorale – Voce de Angeli serenaded the shoppers with popular Christmas songs.

The celebration continues beyond the lighting ceremony with Christmas bazaars, musical performances, and community activities throughout the district — giving families and visitors a chance to experience Paskong Pinoy, Paskong Lokal at the "Heart of Lokal."

“The Heart of Lokal” captures Nepo Center’s role as a homegrown destination

where people can live, work, and celebrate within a community built by and for

Kapampangans.