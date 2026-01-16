Kabalens warned against influenza

The Provincial Health Office of Pampanga, through its Health Promotion Unit, has issued an advisory reminding residents to remain vigilant against influenza and to take immediate action if symptoms appear.

The provincial health office said flu symptoms may include sudden high fever that can reach up to 40°C, cough and colds, muscle and joint pain, sore throat, diarrhea, headache, and general weakness.

Health officials warned that individuals experiencing these symptoms may have influenza and could risk spreading the illness to others.

To prevent transmission and reduce complications, the health office urged the public to follow key preventive measures.

Individuals who are sick are advised to stay at home, get adequate rest, and avoid crowded places unless necessary.

Wearing a face mask is recommended when going outside or when sharing living spaces with others.

The health office also asked patients to replace masks if they become wet or dirty.

The advisory also encourages residents to seek medical attention at the nearest health center if fever persists for more than three days, if there is difficulty breathing, or if coughing becomes continuous or severe.

The public is reminded to drink sufficient water, consume nutritious food, and maintain proper hygiene to support recovery and prevent illness.

Health officials emphasized the importance of personal responsibility in controlling the spread of influenza.

It urged residents to take care of their health and follow public health guidance to protect themselves and the community.