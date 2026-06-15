Kapampangan Artists Take Center Stage in 35th Mount Pinatubo Commemoration

The 35th Commemoration of the Eruption of Mount Pinatubo became not only a remembrance of a historic tragedy but also a celebration of Kapampangan creativity and resilience through the active participation of local artists and cultural organizations.



A significant highlight of the event was the involvement of the Kapampangan Visual Artists (KVA) and Gamat Kapampangan Art Group, Inc., whose members showcased artworks that captured the impact of the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption and the enduring spirit of the communities that rose from its ashes.



The artists played a vital role in the opening of “Kalalangan Pinatubo: Art and Photo Exhibit,” a special exhibition featuring paintings, mixed-media artworks, photographs, and visual narratives inspired by the history, culture, and resilience of the Kapampangan people. Through their creative expressions, the artists transformed memories of devastation into powerful symbols of hope, healing, and renewal.



Members of the Kapampangan Visual Artists and Gamat Kapampangan Art Group, Inc. joined government officials, cultural advocates, and community leaders during the commemorative activities, reinforcing the importance of art as a medium for preserving history and strengthening cultural identity.



The exhibit served as a platform for artists to share stories of survival and recovery while inspiring younger generations to appreciate the lessons and legacy of Mount Pinatubo.



Visitors were given the opportunity to experience firsthand how art can bridge the past and present, ensuring that the memories of the eruption remain alive through creative expression.



As the province marked the 35th anniversary of the eruption, the participation of the Kapampangan Visual Artists and Gamat Kapampangan Art Group, Inc. underscored the essential role of the arts in community remembrance, cultural preservation, and collective healing.



The event concluded with a renewed appreciation for the resilience of the Kapampangan people and the artists who continue to tell their story—proving that from the ashes of Pinatubo emerged not only recovery, but also a vibrant cultural legacy that continues to inspire generations. (Via Maricar Yabut Sangalang)